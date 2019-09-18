Number of Kentucky counties with burn bans grows as dry weather persists

The number of Kentucky counties with burn bans in effect continues to grow as a lack of rain over several weeks has created an increased forest fire threat.

More than 50 Kentucky counties are under a burn ban. (WKYT)

More than 50 Kentucky counties have declared the bans, as an abnormally wet 2018 is playing a role in why conditions could be worse for fires in 2019. The Kentucky Division of Forestry says more vegetation grew in wooded areas as a result of the increased rains, and that will increase the risk for forest fires.

"You have more vegetation, but then during really wet rainy seasons, your decomposition rate is a little bit higher too," Daniel Boone National Forest Fire Management Officer EJ Bunzendahl said.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is not under a burn ban yey, but the forest supervisor may issue an order to restrict campfires to established recreation sites. Whether there is an order or not, forestry officials urge the public to take precautions.

"Have a bucket of water there, stir the ashes up with some kind of a tool, put more water on it, test it see to make sure you're not feeling any heat from it and be able to just make sure that it is cold before you leave," Michael Froelich with the Kentucky Division of Forestry said.

Kentucky's fall forest fire season begins Oct. 1 and prohibits fires within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.