Number of Kentucky residents filing for unemployment surges

The number of Kentucky residents filing for unemployment benefits soared to nearly 113,000 last week as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 112,726 Kentuckians filed initial claims for unemployment last week.

In the prior week, 49,023 Kentuckians sought jobless benefits as business shutdowns started taking a toll on the economy. The week before that, fewer than 2,800 claims were filed.

The latest report says that nationwide, an unprecedented 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

