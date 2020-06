Kentucky's number of COVID-19 cases has passed 10,000.

Gov. Beshear did not hold a press conference Monday afternoon, but the state's COVID-19 website has been updated.

According to the website, the total number of cases is now 10,046 and the death toll is at 439.

The last report was 9,704 cases and 431 deaths on Saturday.

The website shows that that state has done more than 236,000 COVID-19 tests.

The report also shows 3,232 people have recovered from the virus.