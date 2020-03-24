Number of Lexington COVID-19 cases doubles on Tuesday

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases doubled in Lexington on Tuesday.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there are now 28 COVID-19 cases in Lexington. That's up from 14 cases on Monday.

We're told the current jump is in part because of a lag time in receiving confirmed cases, but also because it appears the national count is doubling every two days.

The health department says recent cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lexington came from a small party in which a person without symptoms unknowingly spread it to others.

Health officials say this is why it is important for everyone, whether they’re sick, symptomatic or seemingly fine, to follow the public health guidelines by staying home.

The city also reported Monday its first death related to COVID-19.