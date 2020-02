The number of flu cases in Kentucky continues to go up.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says new flu cases reported between January 26 and February 1 topped 1,800.

The week before that, over 1,700 hundred new cases were reported.

Health officials in Lexington say the city now has 346 cases, which is an increase of 43 from the previous week.

Right now, we know of 41 deaths in Kentucky linked to the flu, up 8 from the previous week.

Three of those people were under 18.