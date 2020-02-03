Number of flu cases spiking nationwide

The coronavirus is grabbing headlines, but some people may be forgetting about another sickness that could be even more dangerous - the flu.

For the first time in three weeks, the number of new flu cases in Kentucky jumped.

"Everyone's worked up about the coronavirus and that's the sexy new risk out there, but comparatively to what we see in the united states with the flu, it's not even on the map yet," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, emergency physician.

Dr. Stanton says the number of flu cases across the US is spiking.

"We see this spike that happens up about until the Christmas holiday then we have a little dip down, then we have that second pea," Dr. Stanton said.

That second peak is from late January/early February until March or early April.

He says rather than the flu B-strain, which was common earlier in the season, this time it's the flu A-strain that's spreading.

There's good news though, Dr. Stanton says strain A is "very well covered by the vaccination."

If you didn't get the flu shot it's not too late, but it's also not effective for two weeks, so make sure to wash your hands, avoid contact, and if you are sick, stay home.

Dr. Stanton says once you get the flu, the only thing you can do is keep yourself comfortable while your body fights off the virus.

Dr. Stanton says 50 percent of the population gets the flu shot. He says most cases requiring hospitalizations are from people who didn't get the vaccine.