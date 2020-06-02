Number of new COVID-19 continues to climb in Kentucky

Kentucky has passed 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

The total number of people who have died from coronavirus is now 439.

And we know more than 3,200 Kentuckians, more than a third of overall patients, have recovered from the virus.

When you look at the numbers from a weekly perspective, you'll see a gradual drop in the last few weeks:

It looks like our cases spiked in early May. And then look at how they dropped from there, this is a pattern we want to continue into June, a gradual drop in cases. And when we look at Lexington numbers, we are seeing a daily increase in cases.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department leaders told us a majority of their new cases came from "family settings" and the cases aren't confined to specific neighborhoods, we're seeing them across the city.