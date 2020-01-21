Number of new flu cases on a downward trend across U.S., Kentucky

Doctors across the country are starting to see fewer cases of some winter illnesses.

Source: MGN

The number of flu cases has dropped for the first time this season. At one point, the number topped 10,000.

In Kentucky, there were back-to-back weeks in December with 2,200 new cases of the flu.

For the week ending on Jan. 11, the number of new cases dropped to less than 1,900 - a first in at least six weeks.

Health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it's still too early to know if that drop in new cases means the end of the flu season.

The illness is still considered widespread in Kentucky.

At least nine counties have reported more than 200 cases.

So far this season, the state has reported 21 deaths linked to the flu, including one in Lexington.