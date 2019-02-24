Nursing home evacuated in Magoffin County after flooding

A nursing home in Salyersville was evacuated last night due to heavy flooding in the area.

According to Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman, residents of Salyersville Nursing and Rehab were evacuated to Herald Whittaker Middle School.

At last check, everyone was evacuated safely to the middle school.

High water in the area caused Wireman to declare a state of emergency in the county.

High water was prevalent on major roads and downtown in Salyersville overnight. The Salyersville Community Center was opened up for people who could not make it to their homes.

Rescue Squad officials said the water has subsided and roads in town are once again passable. However, people are still bring advised not to travel today.

The Mountain Parkway close to the Magoffin line was reopened early this morning after being shut down overnight due to a mudslide.

Crews are out this morning assessing damage across the county. They said they're still worried about high water possibility on county roads. They're also concerned with the possibility of water damaging homes.

