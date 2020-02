Two local O’Charley’s locations will be closing this weekend.

According to a statement from O’Charley’s, the locations at 2270 Nicholasville Road in Lexington and 325 Leonardwood Road in Frankfort will close after business on Sunday.

The statement says the closings come after a review process into market strength and traffic patterns.

O’Charley’s says they are assisting employees at those locations in transitioning to other stores or new employment.