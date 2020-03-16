OVC to cancel all athletic competitions through end of academic year

The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents has announced effective immediately the cancellation of all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated. During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning, and training room activities.

The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.

On Thursday, March 12, the NCAA canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision was based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

On Friday, March 13, the NCAA announced eligibility relief was found to be appropriate for student-athletes who participated in spring sports this year. Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.

Also on Friday, the NCAA adopted emergency legislation to establish a temporary recruiting dead period for all NCAA Division I and II sports, effective immediately, and in effect until at least April 15, 2020.