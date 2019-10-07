Office of Highway Safety starts new driving campaign

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching the Buckle Up, Phone Down campaign.

The Office of Highway Safety is combating distracted driving with a new campaign.

As of Oct. 7, statistics show the number of fatalities in Kentucky are up compared to last year. The Office of Highway Safety is trying to change that by steering drivers in the right direction.

"Your seat belt is your best defense against a distracted driver, impaired driver," said Erin Eggen, who works at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Kentuckians will start hearing radio advertisements, seeing commercials

and road signs encouraging everyone to buckle up, and put the phone down.

The state of Missouri is setting the example.

"They did the first Buckle Up, Phone Down campaign and it went really well, so we modeled ours after theirs," said Eggen.

She and her co-workers saw a need for the message to get out to the public.

"One is too many, but we're seeing over 700 fatalities, and that's 700 too many," she said.

The website, kyhighwaysafety.net separates fact from fiction when it comes to distracted driving.

Eggen says she also know drivers will buckle their children, but not themselves.

"If they're involved in a crash, they become a flying object, they could possibly hit their child," she said.

Eggen said if you need to make a call or a text, get off the roadway.

Pulling off onto the shoulder isn't enough.