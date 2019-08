Officer Don Evans and Deann Stephens are finalists for the CMA's Broadcast Personality of the Year for small markets.

Photo: WBUL

The two host the 'Officer Don & DeAnn' morning show on 98.1 The Bull in Lexington and report daily on Lexington events and entertainment. Don and Deann have been part of the morning program since 2009.

They have been nominated for the award several times and won the award in 2017.

The winner for this year's award will be announced Nov. 13.