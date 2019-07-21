Officer injured attempting to apprehend suspect in shots fired call

A Lexington man with warrants for wanton endangerment and burglary is now behind bars, after reportedly dragging a police officer while attempting to escape arrest.

According to an arrest citation, officers were called out to investigate a report of shots fired on Friday evening. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 23-year-old Sanchaze Roberts, at the scene.

As they went to arrest Roberts, however, police say he got into a car and drove off, dragging an officer along with him. Lexington police have confirmed the officer suffered only minor injuries. The citation says Roberts also damaged some of the officer’s equipment as he drove from the scene.

Roberts was later arrested on Russell Cave Road, just after midnight on Saturday. Investigators say he was found with marijuana, $800 in cash, and 2 handguns, one of which was discovered to be stolen.

He was charged with assault, fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and felony possession of a handgun, among other charges.

Roberts will now also face charges in connection to his alleged roles in a burglary and a shots fired incident earlier in July.

Police say on July 2, Roberts arrived at a man's Darby Creek Road apartment looking for the man’s sister. The man told officers Roberts demanded him to open the door, and if he didn't Roberts would open fire.

According to a citation, the homeowner was so scared, he ran out the back door without even putting on his shoes and got to a CVS where he called officers.

Police say when they went back to the home to investigate, the front door had been kicked in and two televisions were broken.

Only a few days later, on July 6, several witnesses identified Roberts as the man who fired several shots into the air at a park near Dakota Street and Idaho Avenue while several young children were nearby. He faces a number of charges for wanton endangerment in connection to the incident.

