Lexington Police: Officer injured after fight at Fayette Mall

The Lexington Police Department say a teenager is facing charges after being involved in a physical altercation with a police officer.

Police say the altercation happened around the time the mall was closing, near the H&M entrance.

They say a male teenager, who was part of a group, got into a fight with one of the officers.

Police say it began as a verbal altercation that turned physical.

We're told the officer received an injury to the face and was treated on scene.

Police have not released the name or the charges of the teenager involved because he is a minor.