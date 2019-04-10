Officer injured on the job in Nicholasville

An officer is recovering after being injured on the job.

The Nicholasville police officer responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Beechmont Drive early Wednesday morning.

When the officer tried to get into the home, police said someone on the inside was pushing the door shut.

The officer's arm went through a glass part of the door, cutting her arm. Police said it was a pretty bad cut, but not considered life-threatening.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

Other officers arrested a man and woman at the home. The woman was charged with alcohol intoxication. The man was charged with domestic violence.

