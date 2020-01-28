Lexington officer involved in crash at busy intersection

Lexington police are investigating a crash involving an officer.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Man o'War and Richmond Road

Police said the officer was going to a different crash scene when another car crashed into the cruiser.

The officer's lights were on at the time, police said.

Police told WKYT the officer involved in the crash was take to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

The inner loop of Man o'War is closed at Rio Dosa Drive. One outer loop of Man o'War is also blocked.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating the crash.