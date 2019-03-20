Officer sickened from narcotics exposure during arrests

An Ashland police officer had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for possible exposure to narcotics after he became ill during the arrest of six people at the Ashland Inn on Winchester Avenue.

Police say they were patrolling the area when they discovered a group of people at the motel who were in possession of narcotics, and had several outstanding warrants.

After finding bags of suspected narcotics, one of the officers began to feel ill, and was taken to the ER for treatment. Police say the officer was later released, and is said to be doing well.

6 people were arrested in total. They are charged with the following:



27-year-old Jessica Peterman was arrested on a warrant out of Catlettsburg for failure to appear.



35-year-old Casey Lee Ward is charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.



54-year-old Randy Lewis was charged on a warrant of failure to appear.



37-year-old Tiffany Cordle was arrested on a probation violation.



36-year-old Michael White was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, along with warrants for failure to appear and probation violations.



31-year-old April Gonzalez was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, along with warrants for non-support.



All six were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

