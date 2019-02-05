Kentucky police officers free unconscious driver from burning vehicle



Quick work by officers with two of Kentucky’s police departments is to thank for saving one driver’s life Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5:07 a.m. authorities were alerted that an “erratic” driver was driving north of Lancaster. When a Lancaster Police Officer went to intercept the driver near the Sugar Creek Road area, the officer spotted an unconscious driver trapped inside of a burning Nissan passenger car off of the roadway, according to police.

The responding officer immediately tried to free the driver, but was unable to gain entrance to the vehicle, so he began an attempt to extinguish the growing flames before they reached the driver.

Once more help from the Garrard County Police Department arrived to the scene, officers were able to gain entrance to the car by breaking one of its windows. Both officers were then able to free the driver from the car.

Once everyone was safe, it was later determined that a pre-existing medical condition caused the driver to crash.

The Lancaster Police Department heralded the officers of the Garrard County Police Department for their help in assisting in the rescue.

