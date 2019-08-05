Suspect linked to car break-ins in 4 Kentucky counties

Surveillance photos of Shawn Lewis at a gas station in Frankfort (Scott County Sheriff's Office)
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County believe they found the person responsible for several car break-ins that happened late last week in the Burton and Glass Pike communities.

They say Shawn Lewis was seen in surveillance video at a gas station in Frankfort using a stolen credit card from Scott County. Witnesses from the gas station are working with law enforcement to help in the investigation.

Scott County Sgt. Eddie Hart said Lewis walked into a Frankfort hospital at the beginning of the weekend with a leg injury, and he is expected to be taken into custody when discharged. Frankfort officers say the injury is likely from a crash in another county.

Lewis is wanted in Franklin, Scott, Owen and Carroll counties in relation to several car break-ins and theft-related cases. Hart said before the weekend, Lewis carjacked a vehicle from a good Samaritan stopping to help him with a vehicle which was also believed to be stolen.

WKYT is continuing to talk with authorities in different counties to gather new details.

 
