Officers investigating after shots fired, one injured in North Lexington

Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Friday night on Sixth Street and North Limestone.

The report came in around 9:45 p.m.

Officers say when they went to the location, they were unable to find any damage from the shooting, and say no witnesses came forward.

About 15 minutes later, however, a man showed up at UK Hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the woman who dropped the victim off at the hospital told them the victim had gotten into a verbal argument with an unknown suspect or suspects, and that the victim was shot during the altercation.

Officers are continuing their search for a suspect. The victim’s condition is unknown.

