Officers say their final goodbye to Detective James Kirk

Officers from all across the state gathered in Stanton Saturday to pay their respects to Detective James Kirk as friends and family lay him to rest.

“We’re rendering the ultimate honor, built on the history of the law enforcement profession,” said Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes.

Detective James Kirk spent his life working to make the community better. Those who knew him best say he was an easy-going spirit who always looked for the best in people.

His ability to connect with those around him made his job as an officer come easier to him than most.

Officers who attended his funeral told WKYT losing one of their own is humbling and reminds them of why they work so hard to do what’s right.

“It reinforces why they do what they do. The comradery and the understanding that there need to be people who stand in harm’s way to protect others,” Johnson said.

Among officers in attendance, Lexington Officer and honor guard member Nathaniel Muller.

“The death of my friend, Lexington Officer Brian Durman. I just saw the sacrifice he gave and the respect and honors that were given to him and I realized that’s something I wanted to be a part of,” Muller said.

A three-volley salute, folding of the flag and helicopter fly-over were all part of Detective Kirk’s funeral ceremony.

