Officers treated for exposure to heroin after Boyle Co. woman found passed out

Two officers had to be treated after reportedly inhaling heroin while investigating a woman found passed out in a vehicle.

According to a release from Danville Police, officers were called to the Greenleaf Shopping Center at about 10 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, police say they found 48-year-old Cathy Rogers passed out in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Investigators determined she was under the influence of narcotics, and later found suspected heroin on her.

During the investigation, two Danville police officer’s reportedly inhaled some of the heroin and were given Narcan and taken to the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Rogers was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

