Officers warn drivers ahead of July Fourth weekend

Law enforcement officers have one message for drivers planning to travel this Fourth of July: 'Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.'

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is partnering with officers across the state in a speed enforcement blitz. Starting June 30, more officers will be on the roads writing speeding tickets.

"This is something we've done for years but it never fails, there's still DUI arrests, speeding citations, and wrecks," said Franklin Co. Sheriff Chris Quire.

State data shows that more than 30 percent of crashes in Kentucky involve speeding or an aggressive driver, and crashes involving speeds more than 65 mph are likely to result in a fatality.

"You may not think 15 over is very fast but it makes a big difference on impact, so just be careful with what you're doing," said Quire.

He added that officers will be looking for more than just speeding. They'll also be checking for seat belts and any impaired driving.

"The last thing we want to do is write you a citation, but that's what where here to do - enforce traffic and try to make it safe for folks."

The speed enforcement blitz runs until July 13th.