Official: Dump out standing water to avoid mosquitoes

With almost thirty-one inches of rainfall since January first, 2019 is shaping up to be another soggy year.

All that rain means more standing water, which can attract insects, especially mosquitoes.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department suggests eliminating standing water.

They say anything like pools, bird baths or any small amounts of standing water should be dumped out and rinsed at least once a week. If you can't do that, the health department says they can come and and spray around your home to keep the bugs away.

If the mosquito population becomes out of control, the health department has plans to combat the issue.

"Currently, we do not plan on spraying at all," said Skip Castleman. "That does not mean that we won't. When we go out and test for mosquitoes and do our trapping, what we look for is a threshold of at least thirty mosquitoes."

If the health department decides to spray for mosquitoes, they say they will give homeowners a 48-hour notice.