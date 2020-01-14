Officials: Union College student under quarantine at Barbourville hospital

State and federal health officials are investigating a possible infectious disease case at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.

According to officials with Union College, a student is being treated in the hospital's emergency room, and is under quarantine.

Hospital administrators say they cannot comment on specific patient cases due to privacy laws, but told college officials that they have ruled out an airborne illness.

Doctors continue to conduct tests to identify the virus.

In a statement, Dr. Marcia Hawkins, Union College's president, said that the student did not contract the Ebola virus and did not travel out of the country during the break.

College officials have not been told the identity of the student.

A hospital spokesperson says that, contrary to rumors, the hospital is open and seeing patients as normal. They also say they are working closely with the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure all of their patients receive the best care possible.

Union College officials say the illness is not impacting anything on campus, and everything is open and operating as normal.