Officials debate whether elective surgeries should resume in Kentucky

Some states are starting to relax some of their COVID-19 restrictions, including some neighboring states.

Indiana's governor says some elective surgeries will resume, a move that some in Frankfort have asked Governor Beshear to consider.

Health Care during the COVID-19 pandemic has been turned upside down. Part of what’s been done has been preventative.

“The reason we are flattening the curve is to make sure our hospitals didn’t get inundated with COVID-19 patients, that appears to be working,” said Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.

But the result of putting so many procedures on hold is that a lot of health care needs aren’t being met and hospitals are hurting.

“In the meantime, our hospitals are losing $20 million a day because the hospitals can’t perform elective surgeries," Sen. Thayer said. "It is also creating health consequences for people who are delaying these procedures.”

But a change is coming in other states.

“We will be opening up the elective procedures in a staged way," Gov. Eric Holcomb, R-Indiana. "Underscore staged way. Not all at once.”

Indiana’s Governor says as long as PPE is at current levels, limited procedures will continue. But that could change if PPE starts running in short supply again.

Governor Beshear has said a lack of PPE is keeping other medical procedures from happening in Kentucky, but Thayer says that is improving.

“And the hospitals have the PPE to do exactly that," Thayer said. "There is a shortage for the nursing homes. But the hospitals have the necessary PPE to do this.”

Thayer says he doesn’t want to start a political fight but says a lot of people, both doctors and patients, are asking for this.

“A couple of details I wouldn’t have done, but he is the governor, he has the information I don’t have, I think he has done a good job," Thayer said. "But people want to start transitioning back to normal.”

Governor Beshear has asked some providers, including chiropractors, to come up with a plan on how they can safely reopen.