Officials investigating racial slur targeting Woodford Co. coach

Administrators at Woodford County High School say they are investigating after a racial slur was written on the car window of the school's head girls basketball coach.

"It is our highest priority to ensure the safety and security of our staff and students, which includes maintaining a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere," officials said in a Facebook post Saturday night.

Erik Daniels, who played basketball for UK from 2000-2004, was named head coach of the Yellow Jackets back in June. He is also a teacher at the school.

Daniels posted a picture on Facebook of the slur, written in moisture on his rear window Friday night.

“In 2020 we still have cowards doing things like this,” Daniels wrote in the Facebook post.

Officials say police are already looking at surveillance footage to figure out who did it.

"I'll keep doing God's work by educating these kids and preparing them for life," Daniels said in the Facebook post, adding, "I'm going to embrace the hate and let everyone else be mad."