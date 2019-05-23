Officials responding to deadly accident in Boyle County

The Boyle County Emergency Manager says at least one person is dead in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on US 150, near the Parksville Cross Pike intersection, between Danville and Perryville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that highway is blocked in both directions, and will likely be closed for the next few hours.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area by using an alternate route. A detour is in place on the Parksville Cross Pike.

WKYT is en route to the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

