Officials search for missing Franklin County woman

Officials in Franklin County are asking the public for help in their search for a missing woman.

Brittany Thomas, a 25-year-old, was reported missing Wednesday, April 22.

Officials say she was last seen on East Main Street in Frankfort.

Police say she has medium-length brown hair and has multiple face piercings. They say it's crucial that she's located as soon as possible.

If you have any information, contact the Frankfort--Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582 or your local law enforcement.