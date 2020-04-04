Golden Alert: officials searching for missing Whitley County teen

Officials in Whitley County are looking for a missing teen.

14-year-old Elijah Coffey was last seen Saturday around 6 p.m. off Hightop Road in Corbin. Officials say Coffey left his foster parents' home in a 2009 Gray Pontiac G6.

Coffey is around 5'4" and was last seen wearing light-colored shorts and red tennis shoes.

Officials put out a golden alert, because Coffey requires depression medication.

If you have any information about his location, you are encouraged to call Whitley County 911 at (606) 549-6017.