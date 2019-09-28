Officials talk importance of following burn bans ahead of fire season

With fire season quickly approaching, firefighters are preparing for damage. They're urging folks to follow the rules with a lot of Kentucky counties under burn bans.

The summer heat is continuing, but fall is here according to the calendar. The dry foliage is leaving firefighters near the Red River Gorge at the ready for an eventful season.

"It is very dangerous right now for any fires," said Chief Mike Sparks with the Clay City Fire Department. "If you're up in that area please don't forget to put out your cigarettes for sure because they can really light the leaves on fire, and in a matter of time, they could be racing through the forest and cause some damage."

Sparks is cautioning hikers about falling leaves.

"The leaves are pretty slick because they're so dry and easy to slip on," he said.

The leaves may not be changing color completely yet, but the grass is slowly getting less green. Sparks says it can burn quickly.

"If you pull in the grass, the dry grass, your muffler could actually start a fire by just the motor running," he said.

It reminds him and other firefighters about the Great Smoky Mountains wildfires.

"Thinking about how Tennessee was back a few years ago, the forest fire actually got out of hand and it was uncontrollable and a few people got killed and that could happen somewhere here in Kentucky," Sparks said.

He said he worries about the cabins near the Gorge because they can be fuel for fire. If you're camping, Sparks says to make sure your fires are completely out.

"Pour water in it and stir it around and make sure it's out before you actually leave and if you're not for sure it's not out, take the back of your hand and put it over top of it and if you feel heat, then it's probably got some embers in it," Sparks suggested.

Sparks advises everyone in Powell County not to burn at all while the ban is in effect.