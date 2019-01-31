Officials urge caution around ponds that appear frozen

A pond that appeared to be frozen led to a close call Wednesday, and as temperatures remain below freezing, emergency officials are urging the public to be careful.

"As with all freezing weather, we want to make sure that everyone is safe,” says Major Jordan Saas, with the Lexington fire Department. “Especially with kids now being out of school."

On Wednesday, a young girl in Jessamine County fell into icy waters chasing after her dog.

According to Police, she fell through a patch of thin ice. Thankfully, she was able to get out quickly and is reported to be doing fine.

Officials say, however, the situation should serve as a reminder: even if ice on a pond or lake looks solid, it may not be frozen through.

"We aren't Canada,” says Major Saas. “Our cold bursts are only for a few short hours relatively - 24-48 hours - that is by no means enough time for lakes and ponds to freeze over thick enough for it to be safe to walk on, so stay off of those and that'll save us from having to go out and rescue them."

If you do see a person or a dog fall through the ice, officials say don't run out after them. Instead call 911 immediately, and let the professionals handle it. In the meantime, you can try to throw a rope or object out onto the ice to pull them to safety.

According to the National Weather Service, about 20 percent of people who fall into cold water die within the first minute due to cold water shock.

