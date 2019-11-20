Officials urge caution when driving in work zones

With ongoing road improvements, construction zones are everywhere, meaning more workers are on the roads at risk of being hit.

In the last three years, the number of crashes in construction zones have been on the rise in Kentucky.

In 2018 there were 1,042 crashes and Tuesday night three men were hit working on the side of the Blue Grass Parkway in Anderson County.

"The biggest issue is that people aren't slowing down," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, of AAA Blue Grass. "It's a tragedy when these workers are just trying to do their job and they have to work in high-risk conditions."

Usually there are warnings on the roads- cones, flares and sometimes flashing lights- alerting drivers that workers are present.

"When people are looking at their phones, maybe using technology in their vehicles, they miss those warnings," said Hawkins.

With the holiday season coming up, AAA is urging drivers to be more cautious and to follow the 'Slow Down, Move Over' laws that protect people on the side of the road.

"What that means is that when you approach those areas, you need to reduce your speed at least 10-20 mph and when you can, move over," said Hawkins.

AAA and and law enforcement agencies will launch a new ad campaign starting next Tuesday urging drivers to slow down and move over when approaching construction workers and first responders on the side of the road.