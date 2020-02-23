Oh baby! Jessamine County ladies sew blankets and more for orphaned baby animals

Inspired to help orphaned baby animals, a group of ladies in Jessamine County rallied together to sew blankets, hammocks and more for rehabilitation shelters in need.

"You read about what happened to the animals in Australia and it is just so sad, so we said maybe we could help," Bobbye Carpenter, First Vineyard Winery, said. "This is our slack time, we are closed from the end of January through mid-March so we said, you know, we will just get excited about it and get everyone together and make some of the stuff."

Carpenter is talking about the nest, pouches, hammocks, and blankets that wildlife rehabilitation centers in Australia needed after the bush fires. But by the time they were ready to send them, the shelters all had more donations than they could use, so the ladies turned their attention to a more local matter. The lady leading the group, Wilma, started reaching out to local wildlife centers.

"She started calling all of the rehab centers and contacting them and they said 'oh yes we will take anything, this is wonderful someone wanting to help us' yanno," Carpenter said. "The rehabbers, those are some of the people with the biggest hearts you have ever seen."

And there are so many people all across the country with big hearts, too, sending supplies and sewn goods from all over to support these ladies' mission.

"We have received packages, care packages, from all over the United States. Washington state, Texas, Maine..." Carpenter said.

The ladies hope the trend continues as they sew more goods, all to help wildlife centers, and baby animals, in need.

If you would like to donate any of these sewn goods, or sewing materials for the goods, they can be sent to:

First Vineyard

Attn: Wilma Clapp

5800 Sugar Creek

Nicholasville, KY 40356