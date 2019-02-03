Ohio Deputy killed, another injured in Clermont Co. standoff

A Clermont County deputy is dead, and another has been sent to a hospital following a standoff Saturday evening in Pierce Township.

Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to Royal Oaks Apartments, for a mental well-being check.

A man had reportedly called police was saying another man would not leave his apartment.

A special response team was requested, and began negotiating with the man around 9:30 p.m.

An hour later, two Clermont County deputies were shot.

One died, and the other was taken to the Cincinnati Medical Center where he is said to be in stable condition.

The names of the deputies have not been released at this time, nor has the identity of the suspect.

Police are expected to give a statement Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m.

