Ohio TV meteorologist faces child pornography charges

A longtime Columbus television meteorologist arrested for possessing child pornography has made his first court appearance.

Mike Davis is accused of possessing child pornography. (CNN Newsource)

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge set bond Friday for 60-year-old Mike Davis at $50,000 with conditions that he can't have internet access or unsupervised contact with minors and must surrender his passport.

Davis has been a WBNS-TV meteorologist for decades. He was arrested Thursday at his Upper Arlington home on a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin on Thursday said Davis possessed a "significant" number of images depicting children.

Defense attorney Terry Sherman asked the judge to release Davis on a personal bond saying he has strong ties to the community and no criminal record.

The case hasn't been presented to a grand jury.