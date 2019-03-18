Ohio family killed in wrong-way I-75 crash overnight

An Ohio family of three is dead in an overnight wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 near Dayton, police said.

FOX 19 reports that Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, were all killed in the accident on southbound I-75 between Dryden Road and South Dixie Avenue about 8:10 p.m. Sunday, police confirmed early Monday.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third family member was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, according to police.

The condition of the wrong-way driver has not been released. But, the driver was taken by helicopter to the hospital with injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

“This is horrific. Not only do we have two adults that were involved but we have a child, a 10-year-old child that’s lost their life because of this crash. It’s just absolutely tragic," Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

The Thompson family’s Toyota Camry was in the southbound lanes of the highway when it was struck by a Kia Forte traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, police said in a prepared statement.

The crash closed the highway for more than 3.5 hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.