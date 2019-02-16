Ohio group heads home after Savannah Spurlock search

The sun set on another search for Savannah Spurlock. A search group from Ohio is headed back home Saturday night after spending the day in Garrard County searching for the missing Richmond mother of four. There was no sign of her.

"But, at least we know where she's not," David Rader, with the Ohio chapter of Texas Equusearch, said.

He and his team were helping cover some ground in Garrard County, but are not sharing the exact locations. Spurlock's last known location, according to police, is a home in Garrard County.

"We had approximately 80 people that showed up on a nasty day," Rader said. "They came from all over, surrounding counties. We had one guy that came in from Evansville, Indiana."

Snow slowed their search and impacted numbers. 100 less people showed up than were expected.

Rader said, "Because the snow was on the ground you had to move a lot of things in order to make sure you didn't miss anything. We had to tighten our grid a little bit more than what we normally would have."

People putting boots on the ground are igniting hope for Spurlock's family. After all, the sun will rise again Sunday.

"He was very touched, he was very moved, very emotional," Rader said of Savannah's father, who stopped by the search.

"We know where she's not so, I mean, it's not a losing situation and, again, she still may be walking amongst us and may walk through the door tomorrow, who knows."

Texas Equusearch will continue in the search for Spurlock if police ask for their help again.

The Richmond Police Department says finding Spurlock continues to be a top priority.