Ohio man held on $1 million bond after stabbing arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - A southwest Ohio man is being held on $1 million bond after his arrest for allegedly stabbing another man to death after arguing about fireworks.

Middletown police said the 36-year-old Kenneth Roesch repeatedly stabbed 41-year-old Carlton Brock the night of July 5 in Middletown. Police said Roesch stabbed Brock with a pocket knife after an argument over fireworks.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reported that some neighbors said they didn't think the stabbing was because of fireworks. A judge on Monday scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 15. A court-appointed defense attorney didn't immediately respond to a message for comment.

