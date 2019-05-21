Ohio middle schoolers accused of putting bodily fluids on teachers’ food

Authorities are investigating after school officials in Ohio say a group of middle schoolers used bodily fluids to contaminate food that was then served to teachers.

Olentangy Schools says the alleged assaults happened Thursday during a student cooking competition at Hyatts Middle School. During the “Global Gourmet” class, a group of students allegedly put urine and/or semen onto crepes that were then served to teachers, who were judging the contest.

School administrators contacted the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office upon learning of the alleged acts. A video of some portion of the incident was circulating Thursday, according to information received by the sheriff’s office.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed in the investigation. Because the alleged crime was committed at school and against a teacher, the charge that could apply is felony assault.

However, attorney Brad Koffel, who is representing one of the suspects, is urging everyone to “use caution before reaching any conclusions.” He says the incident may have been a prank that was “mocked up for the purposes of creating a video.”

“We don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food. I don’t know how the school would know that,” Koffel said.

According to authorities, testing is being done to identify what substances were involved in the alleged incident.

The school district released a statement promising to hold “anyone found in violation of school policies” accountable for their actions.

“We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident,” the statement read.

