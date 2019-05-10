Ohio parody account captivates social media with Travis Tritt post

If it sounds too good to be true, it may be t-r-o-u-b-l-e — but they’re just in it for the laughs.

A parody page for Portsmouth, Ohio had the ‘best of intentions,’ we’re sure, when they posted about a fake scam.

The parody picture post told the tale of a man named “Billy Lee Eldridge” who scammed the River Days committee into believing he was going to be somebody, someday at their fair — 90s country icon Travis Tritt, to be exact.

According to their fake story, the man who may lose, may win, and may never be here again, was so convincing that he scammed the committee of $2,250 before turning his tricks on the Scioto County fair.

Their tall tale suggests the Scioto County fair told him not to “come around here handing them any of his lies,” when they asked their supposed impostor to sing “Here’s A Quarter,” and he bolted.

It certainly would make for a lively festival attraction — if it were true, but sadly, it’s not.

The parody post from the Portsmouth Ohio Official page has more than 2,000 shares, but the problem, is that the page is not an actual government page.

Their convincing post even briefly convinced multiple news stations, including FOX19 NOW for a moment — we’re all human.

Luckily, the real Tritt’s identity is safe.

Good joke guys, it’s still a great day to be alive.

You can read the parody post from "Portsmouth Ohio Official" for laughs.

