Ohio parolee arrested, charged with rape of 8-year-old

The Pike County, Ohio Sheriff says that a convicted felon on parole has been arrested, accused of raping an 8-year-old girl.

Sheriff Charles S. Reader says the victim had been abused since Nov. of 2018.

A team of deputies tracked down 38-year-old Travis Martin of Lucasville, Ohio at his home, and reportedly arrested him as he pulled into his driveway.

While in custody, Martin reportedly confessed to the crime. The Sheriff says additional charges may be pending.

“This is one of the most egregious things a child can go through,” say Sheriff Reader. “As fathers and mothers ourselves, this case was pushed to the top of our priority list so this young girl’s abuse did not have to go on any longer.”

Martin was taken to the Butler County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

