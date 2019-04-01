Ohio substitute teacher who masturbated in class will avoid jail time

An Ohio substitute teacher who was caught masturbating in class will avoid jail time after a judge's sentence.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Tracey Abraham, 41, was found guilty of public indecency after pleading no contest in court.

Abraham was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but it was suspended in favor of five years probation along with a $1,000 fine. $650 of that fine was also suspended.

Students at Creekside Middle School in Fairfield reported "suspicious" behavior from the sub that was taking place behind a desk on Jan. 8. Administrators removed the teacher upon receiving the report.

Abraham's defense argued he wasn't competent to stand trial because of his low IQ, which the defense team said was 30 points lower than a high school graduate.