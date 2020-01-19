Ohio woman arrested in Laurel Co. after making fraudulent 911 calls

A woman is facing charges after reportedly making several bogus 911 calls in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called out to a burglary in progress around 2:30 a.m. Deputies say the woman who called in the burglary had phoned 911 several times reporting incidents, all of which were unfounded.

Investigators found the caller, 58-year-old Cathy Lynn Lierer of Manchester, Ohio, off Boone Trail.

She was arrested and charged with public intoxication and harassing communications.

She is now in the Laurel County Detention Center.

