Ohio woman broke into home and started washing dishes, deputies say

An Ohio woman was taken to jail and charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a residence and making herself feel at home.

Deputies from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Hamden, which is Southeast of Columbus, for reports of a break in on Monday morning.

Investigators learned from an individual on scene that a woman identified as Cheyenne Ewing allegedly entered the home through the back door uninvited, sat down on the couch, and then began to play with the family dog.

According to Vinton County Sheriff Shawn Justice, Ewing washed the dishes before leaving the home.

The victim told deputies that they did not know Ewing, but she was acting very strange.

While deputies were taking a police report from the victim, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received another call stating that a woman matching Ewing’s description was knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Ewing was found and appeared to be under the influence when law enforcement approached her, the sheriff’s office said.

She initially gave deputies a false name and said that she had been up for two days.

Law enforcement arrested Ewing and booked her at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a burglary charge.

