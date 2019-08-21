Ohio youth football group responds to backlash after team runs on field behind President Trump flag

The Rootstown Youth Football organization released a statement after its team ran onto the field behind a player carrying a “Trump 2020” campaign flag.

Video from Sunday’s game shows the children led onto the field behind the “Keep America Great” flag followed by an American flag.

Paul McEwuen, the president of Rootstown Youth Football, provided a statement regarding the incident. He said the organization did not know that the team would be preceded by that specific flag.

"Rootstown Youth Football was not aware that this was going to happen before Sunday’s game. The family involved with this happens to be very passionate for our president and made the decision to run across the field with the Trump 2020 flag. The board has addressed this with them and they have agreed to keep politics off the field. We are a private organization that builds on hard work and volunteers. We are in no way affiliated with the school district. The youth organization and their volunteers are here for one thing; to teach these young men and women the love of the sport and to learn that the hard work they put in now will pay off in life."

Many felt that it was inappropriate to introduce politics to a youth football game while few said there is not problem with the children expressing their opinions.

The Rootstown Youth Football league is private and is not affiliated with the Rootstown Local Schools district.

Rootstown is approximately 17 miles east of Akron.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.