Old Anderson Co. rail line to become trail

A portion of a former railroad line that once connected Lawrenceburg to Versailles is getting a new life as a walking and biking trail.

While trains haven't been seen on the line between Lawrenceburg and the Kentucky River since the mid-1980s and the rails have been pulled up, the path through the woods still exists.

The Kentucky Department for Local Government presented a $250,000 grant to the City of Lawrenceburg Thursday. That money will provide the funding for the Rails to Trails project.

The city says the trail will begin near the YKK factory in Lawrenceburg and stretch roughly two miles to Tyrone Road, just south of the Wild Turkey distillery and Young's High Bridge over the Kentucky River.

The trail will cross the Cedarbrook Viaduct, an 800-foot-long, 110-foot-tall bridge that crosses over Cedarbrook Road. The viaduct was built in 1889.

Lawrenceburg officials say construction will start within a year.