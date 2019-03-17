Oldham Co. school bus driver charged with DUI, wanton endangerment

An Oldham County school bus driver has been charged with DUI after crashing her bus into several utility poles while driving her route.

According to television station WAVE, 33 students were on board the bus when Lesley Harvey hit the poles while she was entering a subdivision.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Harvey reportedly told supervisors she had hit something, but that there was no damage. She then proceeded on her route.

Per school policy, however, Oldham County Schools had Harvey stop her route. She was taken to the hospital for a breath test.

Officers were then contacted, who came the hospital and arrested Harvey, charging her with DUI, failure to report an accident, leaving an accident, and 33 counts of wanton endangerment – one for each student on the bus at the time of the collision.

