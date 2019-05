A northern Kentucky man is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman who gave him a ride.

The victim reportedly told police she gave 36-year-old Eric Johnson a ride on May 2.

After he told her where to stop, she said he forcibly removed her from her car, stabbed her in the leg and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she lost consciousness during the attack.

Police arrested Johnson Wednesday.

He's charged with rape and assault.